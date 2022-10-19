Muscat, Oman, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Both people and wildlife are at risk from beach contamination. Plastic waste from beaches frequently makes its way into the ocean, where marine life can become entangled in it or mistakes it for food, starving or choking to death. Additionally dangerous to humans, the plastic waste can injure or ill-treat beachgoers.

Alariqoman introduce their new product Beach Cleaner. Al Ariq Equipment LLC, a 100 percent Omani business registered with MOC, started operating in 2003. At the moment, Al Ariq is divided into three primary departments: agriculture, cleaning, golf, and engineering. The division of agriculture concentrates on the most recent technology in agricultural and gardening equipment, dairy equipment, poultry equipment, and pest control chemicals. The Cleaning Division is responsible for Washroom Hygiene, Specialized Utility Vehicles, Waste Handling Systems, and Cleaning Equipment. Golf and Engineering Division includes municipal equipment, compactors, scissor lifts, boom lifts, and equipment for fighting fires. Oertzen-Germany, Dulevo-Italy, Factory Cat-USA, Longo-Italy, FIMAP-Italy, Sulo-Germany, Cushman Textron Inc.-USA, Mitsubhishi brush cutters-Japan, Russell Ipm-USA, Waste Spectrum-UK, Seishin Corp.-Japan, Sulo-Decor, Plastic Omnium-France are a few of the prominent brands Glutton-Belgium, EZGO-USA, Mesto-Germany, Hercules-Germany, Fullwood-UK, Agromilk-Hungary, Pulsfog-Germany HYSO (USA), Arpal Gulf (UK), Hayter (UK) and Powerboss (USA), Sutter (Italy), IPC (Italy), and Jofel (Italy).

Contact

Muscat

PO Box 1924, P.C 112

Ruwi , Sultanate of Oman

Mail – info@alariqoman.com