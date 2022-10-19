2nd International Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Conference

Dementia 2023

Posted on 2022-10-19 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Rome, Italy, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — This Dementia Symposium will focus on advancements in the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as innovative therapeutic strategies devised by researchers to cure a variety of neurological disorders in a less difficult-to-treat approach. This Alzheimer’s meeting is regarded as the ideal opportunity for participants to learn more about this tendency in insanity-innovative work. The Dementia 2023 gathering will emphasize the most recent and energizing breakthroughs in each part of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological disorders research, providing a significant opportunity for individuals from all over the world to meet, organize, and learn about new logical advancements. At the two-day event, prominent and eminent speakers, researchers, scientists, academicians, healthcare professionals, caregivers, and experts from all over the world will deliver outstanding keynote sessions, plenary talks, oral and poster presentations.

Reach us at:
Contact Email: dementia@magnusconference.com
Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320
WhatsApp: +1 (540) 709-1879
Dates:  June 16-17, 2023
Venue:  Rome, Italy
Website:  https://alzheimers.magnusconferences.com/
Abstract submission:  https://alzheimers.magnusconferences.com/submit-abstract
Registration:  https://alzheimers.magnusconferences.com/register

Social Media Link:  
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/DementiaConf/
Twitter:  https://twitter.com/AlzheimerConf
YouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtH0EIiRfFWaIOwuYL5IEw

Organiser: 
Magnus Group LLChttps://www.magnusgroup.org/
Conference Manager:  Sarah Nichole
Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC
150 South Wacker Drive #2400
Chicago, IL 60606, USA

