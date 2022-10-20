Demand For Adhesives Is Poised To Register A CAGR Worth 5% To Be Valued At US$ 102.6 Bn By 2032

Global market demand for adhesives reached US$ 60 Billion in FY 2021, and is poised to register a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 5% in 2022, reaching US$ 63 Billion. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to register a CAGR worth 5% to be valued at US$ 102.6 Billion.

The use of high-performance adhesives in automotive applications for interior and exterior purposes is driving the market growth. Adhesives are finding more applications in the construction industry, which is helping to drive market growth. From 2016 to 2021, the industrial adhesives market grew at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Prominent Key Players Of The Adhesives Market Survey Report:

  • 3M
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Henkel Corporation
  • Ashland Inc.
  • Avery Dennison
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • PPG Industries
  • RPM International Inc.
  • Sika AG

Key Segments Covered in the Adhesives Market Study

  • Adhesives by Type :
    • Water Based Adhesives
    • Solvent Based Adhesives
    • Hot Melt Adhesives
    • Reactive Adhesives
    • Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA)
    • Other Adhesive Types
  • Adhesives by Application :
    • Adhesives for Packaging
    • Adhesives for Building/Construction
    • Adhesives for Transportation
    • Adhesives for Footwear & Leather Goods
    • Adhesives for Product Assembly
    • Adhesives for Consumer/DIY Applications
    • Adhesives for Other Applications
  • Adhesives by Product :
    • Acrylics-based Adhesives
    • Epoxy-based Adhesives
    • Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)-based Adhesives
    • Polyurethane (PU)-based Adhesives
    • Styrenic Blook-based Adhesives
    • Other Adhesive Products
  • Adhesives by Region :
    • North America Adhesives Market
    • Europe Adhesives Market
    • Asia Pacific Adhesives Market
    • Latin America Adhesives Market
    • Middle East & Africa Adhesives Market

The report covers following Adhesives Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Adhesives market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Adhesives
  • Latest industry Analysis on Adhesives Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Adhesives Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Adhesives demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Adhesives major players
  • Adhesives Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Adhesives demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Adhesives Market report include:

  • How the market for Adhesives has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Adhesives on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Adhesives?
  • Why the consumption of Adhesives highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Adhesives market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Adhesives market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Adhesives market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Adhesives market.
  • Leverage: The Adhesives market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Adhesives market.

