The Global Amniocentesis Needle Market Is Estimated to Reach US$ 184.8 Million by 2027

The latest industry analysis on AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The global amniocentesis needle market is currently valued at US$ 161 million and is estimated to stretch to a revenue of US$ 184.8 million by the end of 2027. Sales of amniocentesis needles are slated to increase at a sluggish 2.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

The United States amniocentesis needle market currently accounts for an impressive value of US$ 47 million owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of genetic disorders in newborns.

The AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE study outlines the key regions –US, UK, China, Japan and South Korea– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

Smiths Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biopsybell Srl

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Laboratoire Ccd

Rocket Medical PLC

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic PLC

MOS. Srl

Cook Medical LLC

CooperSurgical Inc.

Tsunami Medical

Key AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE demand-supply assessment, revealing AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE sales to grow from US$ 161MN in 2021 to US$ 184.8MN in 2027

The report provides sales outlook on AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE, opining AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE revenues to register a CAGR of 2.8% during 20XX-20XX

during 20XX-20XX AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 20XX-20XX

Competitive Landscape

The global amniocentesis needle market is packed with competition on a local level and this is expected to impact the sales of key companies in the amniocentesis needle marketplace. Major and minor market players are expected to focus on product innovation to advance their sales potential and opt for organic as well as inorganic growth strategies.

This revised amniocentesis needle industry survey by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, gives a detailed assessment of opportunities in the amniocentesis needle market for new and established players and has profiled market players such as Laboratoire Ccd, Rocket Medical PLC, and Medline Industries Inc

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE report provide to the readers?

AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region. Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of AMNIOCENTESIS NEEDLE in detail.

Segments of Amniocentesis Needle Industry Research

By Type :

100–150 mm

Larger than 150 mm

Smaller than 100 mm

By Procedure :

Amniocentesis

Amnioreduction

Fetal Blood Transfusions

Amnioinfusion

Cordocentesis

By End User :

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

