Audience Serv honored as FOCUS growth champion 2023!



Berlin, Germany, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Audience Serv, the international specialist for customer acquisition, has been listed again as one of Germany’s fastest growing companies by FOCUS Business in cooperation with the market research institute Statista.

The prestigious annual ranking by FOCUS Business lists 500 German companies with particularly high revenue growth, awarding them at the same time as growth champions. In the 2023 ranking, Audience Serv ranked 14th in the advertising, marketing & media industry, which is remarkable as only 26 companies in this branch of industry made the top 500.

Already in the last year, Audience Serv was honored as one of the growth champions by Focus Business. This second award in a row is the result of several innovative direct marketing solutions, reliable services and high-quality data.

“This award makes us very proud and at the same time it recognizes the ambitions of the entire team,” says Daniele Sampaolesi, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “With our intelligent proprietary algorithms and programmatic techniques, we keep getting better at what we do and thanks to all of our loyal customers we can grow even further together with them.”

To determine the growth champions 2023, 12,000 companies with significant employee or sales growth were filtered out of around two million companies entered in the commercial register. The participating companies disclosed their certified sales development for the years 2018 to 2021 and an average annual growth rate was calculated. At the end, the 500 fastest-growing companies are listed as ‘growth champions 2023’.



Find further information on the methodology at:

https://focusbusiness.de/wachstumschampions/methodik

The full list of the growth champions 2023 can be found here: https://focusbusiness.de/wachstumschampions/suche/werbung-marketing-und-medien/deutschland

About Audience Serv

Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Porto, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 90 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.

More information: www.audienceserv.com

