Africa Demolition Contractor Provides Rock Demolition Services To Industrial, Commercial, & Other faculties

Pretoria, South Africa, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Africa Demolition Contractor, a leading demolition contractor in South Africa, is pleased to announce that it is now providing rock demolition services to industrial, commercial, and other facilities.

With extensive years of experience in the industry, Africa Demolition Contractor has the expertise and equipment to safely and efficiently carry out any rock demolition project. Some of the company’s recent projects include the demolition of a rock quarry in Johannesburg.

Africa Demolition Contractor is committed to providing the highest quality of service to its clients and takes pride in accomplishing every project on time and within budget. The company’s goal is always to exceed the expectations of its clients.

Amidst sharing this valuable service announcement, the company’s CEO added, “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer our rock demolition services to a wider range of clients. We believe this will allow us to serve the needs of our clients better and help them achieve their goals.”

He added, “Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing the best possible service to our clients. We’re looking forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our clients and helping them achieve their demolition goals.”

The company has seen ups and down in the past years due to the worldwide pandemic. However, this didn’t hold them back from building a vast community in the demolition industry.

Here are some of the services that they are proud of:

Dismantling service: They ultimately have the manpower and equipment to dismantle any building.

Concrete, rock, & steel demolition: They have the experience and capability to demolish any concrete, rock, or steel structure.

Rehabilitation construction: They offer rehabilitation construction services to help their clients restore their properties to their original condition.

Plant hire: They offer their clients plant hire services so they can carry out their demolition projects without any hassle.

For more information or inquiries, please visit the website https://africademolitioncontractor.co.za/.

About Africa Demolition Contractor

