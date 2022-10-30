Laminar Growth To Be Witnessed By Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market By 2032

The global automotive electronic manufacturing services market is witnessing promising growth due to the extension of the automotive industry. Globally, the automotive electronic manufacturing services market is driven by the extreme need to transform the driving experience of the consumers. The automotive electronic manufacturing services market is also driven by the increase in the adoption of automation technologies like advanced motor control, energy management systems, ADAS, etc. by manufacturers in the industry.

In the urge of complete electrification and automation, automotive manufacturers have been progressively matching the pace in advances in technology. As a result, the automotive electronic manufacturing services industry made advances in making electronics in the automotive industry more reliable and cost-efficient. Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle segments are predicted to gain momentum in the automotive electronic manufacturing services industry. All these factors will result in significant growth in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Trends, Demand, and Challenges of the Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

Growing demand for eco-friendly manufacturing solutions

Owing to increasing awareness about climate change and the environment increases the demand for eco-friendly solution in automotive sector. The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on the implementation of carbon-cap or carbon trading plans to drive the push for eco-friendly manufacturing solutions.

Electric cars are the new trends in the automotive market. Governments across the globe are encouraging the development of the electric cars market by providing tax benefits to the vendors. This is expected to be an important factor that will boost the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Rising demand for safety features will drive automotive electronic manufacturing services market

The growing concern regarding the safety of the passengers and driver is a vital factor driving the automotive electronic manufacturing services market globally. The safety features like emergency call systems, accident data recorders, alcohol ignition interlocks, airbags, and anti-lock braking in vehicles are driving the automotive electronic manufacturing services market. Moreover, the stringent laws and regulations of the governments regarding the mandatory installation of safety systems in vehicles are anticipated to fuel the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Application:

  • Audio & Infotainment
  • Power Train
  • Safety Systems
  • Body & Comfort
  • Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle
  • Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Component:

  • Electronic Control Unit
  • Sensors
  • Current Carrying Devices
  • Others

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Sales Channel:

  • OEMs
  • After-Market

Key Players of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on strategic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their positions. In 2019, Continental AG announced the decision of acquiring Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The players in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market include

  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Denso Corp.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • HGM Automotive Electronics
  • Delta Electronics Inc.
  • Delphi Technologies Inc.
  • HELLA GmbH & Co.
  • Atotech Deutschland GmbH
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V
  • Altera (Intel Corporation)
  • Panasonic Corporation

