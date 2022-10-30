Recovered Paper Market To Expand Substantially Owing To Technological Innovations By 2032

Posted on 2022-10-30 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the most recent Fact.MR data, the demand for recovery paper machines increased in 2021. The pandemic crisis intensified sales declines, forcing factories to close and projects to halt during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Prospects for the industry are expected to improve in 2021, as pandemic intensity is likely to ease. In this report, Fact.MR- a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider- reveals data on global recovery paper sales between 2016 and 2020 as well as forecasts for 2021-2031.

Request Sample   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4881

New Product Launches to Remain Key Development in Recovery Paper Market

In June 2021, TEQ, a global leader in thermoforming services, announced that its Fibrepak paper brand now utilizes 100% recycled paper pulp to manufacture its products.

They are combining the latest technology in thermoformed fiber with their extensive experience in thermoforming to create bespoke, complex, and high-quality packaging for a range of clients, including cosmetics, food and beverage, home care, and electronics.

In August 2020, Gmund paper introduced it’s 100% recovered paper collections. The company offers ten colors and can be used for packing projects. These bright and vibrant packaging papers are available in ten different shades possessing excellent strength.

In addition, the production process has been designed to ensure environmental conservation. Papers and plastics are available in matte (70 x 100cm) weigh up to 300g/m2 with other formats and grammages available from a minimum order amount of 3 tonnes.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4881

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Enhancing Recovered Paper Adoption

The contemporary packaging industry ascribes heavy importance to Recovered Paper. Recovered paper is extensively deployed across cartons, corrugated boxes, and folded boxes for cereals among its core application areas.

Recovered paper is a term used to define a collection of papers used for recycling. The waste paper obtained from several industries is generally taken as the primary raw material for manufacturing recovered paper.

The packaging industry requires recovered paper as a raw material as they reduce costs by as much as 40%. The growing demand for environmentally friendly projects is increasing the market for recovered paper.

Stringent government regulations with respect to environmental protection and conservation are prompting key paper-intensive industries to adopt recyclable alternatives, thereby bolstering prospects for recovered paper further.

Request ToC   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4881

Online Retail Creates New Revenue Pockets for Recovered Paper

Rapid e-commerce penetration has prompted both industrial and consumer goods dealers to deploy cartons and corrugated boxes for the final packaging of finished goods. This has led to an increase in demand for recovered paper.

Recovered paper is also an effective alternative to help online sales giants to reduce environmental impact as it eliminates the need for using non-recyclable paper or plastics for packaging.

Attributed to these aforementioned trends, the demand for recovered paper is accelerating manifold over the past several years and will continue growing across the forthcoming decade as well.

Market Segmentation

  • Based on product type, the recovered paper market is segmented as:

    • Printing Paper
    • Corrugated Container
    • Printing Paper
    • Cartons
    • Boxes

  • Based on paper quality, recovered paper can be classified as

    • Low-grade Paper
    • High-grade Paper
    • Brown Paper
    • White Paper

  • According to end use industry, the market for recovered paper is segmented as:

    • Food & Beverage
    • Electrical & Electronics
    • Automobile
    • Pharmaceutical

High Competition to Secure a Consolidated Future for the Market

The recovered paper market is highly competitive, attributed to its ever widening popularity. Prominent manufacturers of recovered paper include

  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc
  • International Paper
  • American Eagle Paper Mills
  • Stora Enso
  • Mondi Group Plc.
  • Tetra Pak
  • Pratt Industries Inc.
  • Ecocern
  • Sealed Air.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR : 

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/07/03/1532903/0/en/Theodolite-Market-Sales-through-Construction-Application-to-Generate-Significant-Revenues.htm

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E Mail : sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution