Global Cigarette Paper Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of A Little Over 2% By 2032

This comprehensive study by Fact.MR on the global cigarette paper market is based on type of paper, pulp material, basis weight range, refining, and their respective applications, wherein, all possible elements have been taken into detailed consideration.

The foremost objective of the report is to pitch insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in this space. Market trends have been tracked in 20+ high-growth countries, pointing towards countries in North America, Europe, and East Asia holding bulk of the market share.

Nearly 6.5 trillion cigarettes were sold in 2019, which translates to more than 80% of global cigarette paper demand. Even though the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes has created a critical situation for factory-made cigarettes, it is still not in a position to overtake actually cigarettes anytime soon

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for cigarette manufacturers and suppliers to enhance their product offerings towards roll your own cigarette paper. While factory-made cigarette manufacturing facilities were shut down, the roll your own segment came as a saviour for the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cigarette paper market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031.

Unbleached cigarette paper is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

East Asia is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 500 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 2% over the next ten years.

The roll your own cigarette paper segment is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate of close to 4% CAGR, while cigarette manufacturing under application is projected to add 1.2X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to expand at a 2.6% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 370 Mn in 2031, owing to higher presence of manufacturers in the region, huge consumer base, and substantial consumption with streamlined supply chains.

By refining segment, unbleached cigarette paper is poised to provide higher opportunity for cigarette paper manufacturers by virtue of increasing consumer inclination towards unbleached rolling paper due to its chemical-free and organic attributes. The segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period

“The cigarette paper market flourishes on cigarette smoking patterns – higher the consumption, higher the growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

Type

Cigarette Tissue 1 ¼ 1 ½ Single Wide Double Wide King Size

Plug Wrap Paper

Tipping Paper

Rolling Papers

Pulp Material

Flax

Wood Pulp

Hemp

Rice Straw

Esparto

Mixed

Basis Weight Range

23 – 40 gsm

17 – 28 gsm

28 – 40 gsm

12 -27 gsm

Refining

Bleached

Unbleached

Region

Cigarette Manufacturing

Roll Your Own

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

