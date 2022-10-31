Insurtech Market Is Estimated To Grow Us$ 20 Bn By 2031, At A High CAGR Of 15% By 2031

The global Insurtech market is estimated to grow US$ 6.5 Bn in 2021, and would reach US$ 20 Bn by 2031, at a high CAGR of 15%, from 2021-2031. Insurtech is primarily the usage of technology innovations designed to make the existing insurance model more effective and technologically sound. Technology giants are entering the insurance sector while bringing in the full force of their innovations. A large number of insurance companies are extensively implementing these solutions to drive better, cheaper, and quicker operational results. Therefore, the insurance industry is observing a huge rise in investments in technology, in the coming years.

Prominent Key players of the Insurtech market survey report:

Alan SA

Shift Technology

Clover Health

Cytora Ltd.

simplesurance GmbH

Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

Oscar Insurance Corp.

Trov Insurance Solutions LLC

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd.

Others

Key Segments

By Type

Health insurance

Life insurance

Travel insurance

Auto insurance

Business Insurance

Others

By Services

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By End Use Industry

Automotive

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia & Pacific India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Australia & New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



