Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Growth Opportunities Highlighted During 2021 to 2028

Dermatology Excimer Laser Industry Overview

The global dermatology excimer laser market size was valued at USD 390.5 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Excimer 308 nm laser is a form of targeted phototherapy that delivers specific wavelengths of ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. These lasers deliver UVB light to affected areas of the skin while leaving healthy skin tissues unaffected. Excimer lasers are highly customizable and have different handpieces that enable providers to administer the specific level of UV wavelengths needed by each patient. These lasers have been proven effective in treating skin conditions like vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, etc. with high success and low recurrence rates.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the global market, many aesthetic professionals believe that pandemics might most likely propel the overall aesthetic market. Many dermatology clinics have witnessed a boost in the number of future appointments and consultations for different skin treatments and this is expected to boost the market growth. The rising incidence of skin conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo across the globe is anticipated to drive the global market. Improved safety and efficacy of these techniques and devices resulting in the high success rate of the procedure are also expected to boost their demand.

Initiatives, such as M&A, novel product launches, and partnerships, undertaken by major companies for product research and distribution are expected to drive the market further in the coming years. In the U.S. market, the trolley-mounted excimer lasers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028. Excimer laser treatment is a phototherapy technique that is performed by a trained medical assistant, is virtually painless, and is safe for children as well. Major factors driving market growth include the rising prevalence of different chronic skin conditions and the non-invasive nature of excimer treatments, as the patient requires no downtime after completion of the procedure.

Xtrac, developed by Strata Skin Sciences., is an FDA-approved excimer laser technology that has proven effective to treat vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and Leukoderma. More than five million patients have been successfully treated with Xtracexcimer lasers globally. According to National Psoriasis Foundation, around 125 million (1%-2%) people are affected with psoriasis globally as of 2019. According to Strata Skin Sciences, 35 million people suffer from skin conditions like psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis, and Leukoderma in the U.S. alone, and the incidence of these diseases is expected to increase in the future.

These factors are expected to propel market growth. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the overall aesthetic and dermatology market. All invasive and noninvasive esthetic procedures were severely affected amid the pandemic; this includes the dermatology excimer laser market. According to Wiley One Library, the pandemic had affected dermatology practices globally leading to limiting the number of patients visiting dermatology clinics. However, many countries have allowed resuming of dermatology and aesthetic clinics under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology excimer laser market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Dermatology Excimer Laser Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Table-top Hand-held Trolley-mounted



Dermatology Excimer Laser Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Psoriasis Vitiligo Atopic Dermatitis Allergic Rhinitis Alopecia Areata Others



Dermatology Excimer Laser Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

March 2021: Strata Skin Sciences announced an expanded direct distribution agreement with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. This agreement is expected to strengthen the company’s laser excimer business in China.

Strata Skin Sciences announced an expanded direct distribution agreement with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. This agreement is expected to strengthen the company’s laser excimer business in China. January 2021: Strata Skin Sciences introduced the “Home by XTRAC” business that provides at-home, insurance-reimbursed treatment options for patients with certain skin diseases that do not qualify for in-office treatments.



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global dermatology excimer laser market include:

Ra Medical Systems

Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd.

Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.)

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.

The Daavlin Company



