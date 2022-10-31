Key Players Operating in the ATMPs Market Include UniQure N.V., Celgene Corporation, and Gilead Lifesciences

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Industry Overview

The global advanced therapy medicinal products market size is expected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. The ATMPs (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products) exhibit the potential to cure diseases by addressing their root cause rather than symptomatic treatment. Thus, ATMPs help deliver transformative advantages which are not offered by conventional treatments. These factors are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The breakthrough approvals of Tecartus and Abecma post-approval of Zolgensma, Kymriah, and Yescarta have bolstered the exceptional advancements in this space. These approvals have spurred the investment flow in this arena thereby driving revenue growth. Key companies are adopting various operation models to accelerate the product manufacturing process.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the application of advanced therapies in virology research to a major extent. A study was issued in December 2020 which stated the potential of T-cell therapy for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 infected individuals. Prior to this, in September 2020, the U.S. FDA has approved the ALVR109 (an allogeneic T-cell therapy IND application) designed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced therapy medicinal products market on the basis of therapy type and region:

Based on the Therapy Type Insights, the market is segmented into Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, CAR-T Therapy, and Tissue Engineered Product

The tissue-engineered product segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2020.

The cell therapy segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of a high number of approved products in this segment

segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of a high number of approved products in this segment On the other hand, the CAR-T therapy segment is gaining significant momentum in the space and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The growing investments by key market players to develop advanced systems for healthcare management are contributing to the market growth. Leading healthcare providers and hospitals have renewed or entered licensing deals with the IT solutions providers to use their products available in the market, which is anticipated to enhance the market growth.

Some prominent players in the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Cisco

General Electric

Stanly Healthcare

Vocera Communications

ASCOM

athenahealth, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.