2K Protective Coatings Industry Is Forecast To Register A Value CAGR Of 5% By 2032

The global market for 2K protective coatings reached a valuation of US$ 8.73 Billion in 2021. The market is poised to experience a Y-o-Y expansion worth 3.1%. In the long-run, the industry is forecast to register a value CAGR of 5%, expected to be valued at US$ 14.66 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 period of assessment.

An increase in the application scope of such coatings in the marine industry to ensure proper protection of marine projects against harsh environments is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Of The 2K Protective Coatings Market Survey Report:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries

The Sherwin Williams Company

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Chukogu Marine Paints Ltd.

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Key Segments Covered in the 2K Protective Coatings Industry Report

By Resin Type : Epoxy-based Polyurethane-based Alkyd-based Acrylic-based Other

By End User : Oil & Gas Exploration Petrochemicals Marine Applications Cargo Containers Power Generation Water Treatment Building And Infrastructure Food and Beverage Production Units Other End Use Applications

by Application : Abrasion Resistance Chemical Resistance Fire Protection Heat Resistance Corrosion Protection Pipe Coatings Tank Linings

By Region : North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



The report covers following 2K Protective Coatings Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the 2K Protective Coatings market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in 2K Protective Coatings

Latest industry Analysis on 2K Protective Coatings Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of 2K Protective Coatings Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing 2K Protective Coatings demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of 2K Protective Coatings major players

2K Protective Coatings Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

2K Protective Coatings demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

