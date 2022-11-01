Global Softwood Pulp Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 24.74 Billion In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Softwood Pulp Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Softwood Pulp Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Softwood Pulp Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Softwood Pulp Market Insights in the assessment period.

Key Segments of Softwood Pulp Industry Survey

Softwood Pulp Market by Source: Bale Fluff

Softwood Pulp Market by Type: Bleached Softwood Pulp Northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) Southern bleached softwood kraft (SBSK) Unbleached Softwood Pulp Semi-bleached Softwood Pulp

Softwood Pulp Market by Application: Paper Production Printing Paper Thin Wrapping Paper Translucent Paper Oil Proof Paper Map Paper Offset Paper Others Absorbent Core Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Panty Liners Under Pads Breast Pads Wet Wipes Dry Tissues Others

Softwood Pulp Market by Region: North America Softwood Pulp Market Latin America Softwood Pulp Market Europe Softwood Pulp Market East Asia Softwood Pulp Market South Asia & Oceania Softwood Pulp Market Middle East & Africa Softwood Pulp Market



Competitive Landscape

Ahlstrom-Munksjo, UPM, Arauco North America, Inc., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Canfor Corp., Clearwater Paper Corp, Domtar Corporation, Ilim Group, Klabin SA, Mercer International, Metsä Fibre, Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd, Oji Paper Co. Ltd., Port Townsend Paper Company, Rottneros AB, Stora Enso Ovi., Tembec Inc., Verso, and WestRock Company are some of the major established players in the softwood pulp market.

By 2020-end , Stora Enso’s annual UKP market pulp capacity was increased to 200,000 tonnes. This is mainly attributed to the completion of production conversion by Oulu Mill. This strategic capacity expansion has positioned the company to be the fourth-largest UKP pulp producer.

, market pulp capacity was increased to 200,000 tonnes. This is mainly attributed to the completion of production conversion by Oulu Mill. This strategic capacity expansion has positioned the company to be the fourth-largest UKP pulp producer. In a recent announcement, Domtar confirmed its entry into the packaging business by converting its Kingsport Tennessee paper mill. Total production capacity is projected to be around 600 kilotons to be produced from 100% recycled content.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the softwood pulp market price points of the top softwood pulp suppliers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion in the recently published report.

Essential Takeaways from the Softwood Pulp Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Softwood Pulp Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by Softwood Pulp Market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Softwood Pulp Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Softwood Pulp Market.

Important queries related to the Softwood Pulp Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Softwood Pulp Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Softwood Pulp Market Insights during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sun Screen Market? Why are Softwood Pulp Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

