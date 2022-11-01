Sleep Mask Market Size to Expand 1.5x During Forecast Period 2022 -2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sleep mask market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of up to 4% from 2019 to 2029. Market players show signs of making considerable investments in digital marketing and product development to attract, engage, and delight consumers.Regular sleep masks are garnering maximum attention in the market and are well poised to gain 1.4X growth between 2019 and 2029. Regular sleep masks have been perfecting product factors such as size, fitting, and design to gain consumer traction. Contoured sleep masks offer lucrative opportunities as customers increasingly select sleep mask designs that cover ophthalmic and maxillary areas around the eyes. Contoured masks will grow at a steady CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Global Sleep Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global sleep mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Product Type

Regular

Contoured

Wrap Around

Others

Distributional Channel

Offline

Online

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Some instances of innovative sleep mask products in the market:

Philips has released an entire range of sleeping products (Deep Sleep Headband, PAP machines, and snoring relief band) that help consumers analyze sleeping patterns and solve sleeping issues such as snoring, sleep deprivation, and deep-sleep.

Sleep Master produces sleep masks that come with 3mm earplugs for complete noise cancellation.

Happy Luxe employs eco-friendly Micro Modal fiber that aids comfortable zero light sleeping during travelling.

LumosTech introduced smart sleeping masks that can be paired with a mobile companion app. Users can select the kind and time of sleep they wish and the smart sleep mask helps them get exactly the sleep they need.

Key Takeaways of Global Sleep Mask study

Regular sleep masks are projected to grow 1.5X during the forecast period. This is closely followed by contour sleep masks. On the other hand, wrap-around sleep masks are offering lucrative opportunities for leading stakeholders in the market

Offline channels of distribution are set to capture 75% market share. Online channels of distribution show healthy growth opportunities with 1.6 X gains through 2029.

North America holds majority of market share, the region will 1.3X growth during the forecast period. This is followed by Europe and East Asian countries where consumer awareness about importance of sleep is driving sleep mask adoption.

“Sleep masks are soaring in popularity among consumers who are undertaking long distance travel. Increasing penetration of economical flights along with the significantly growing tour and travel industry is propelling growth in sleep mask market. Cohesive economic and consumer trends are leading the market towards a profitable future.” Says the Fact MR Analyst

