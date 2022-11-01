Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Share And Forecast For Application Segments By 2028

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Industry Overview

The global medical disinfectant wipes market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing use of these products to avoid disease is a prominent factor strengthening the growth of the market. Hospital-acquired Infection (HAI) is an infection that thrives in a medical environment, such as one contracted by a patient while on a hospital visit, is one of the major factors contributing to the increase in demand for medical disinfectant wipes, globally.

The COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the product demand, particularly in countries such as the U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, and the U.K., which are some of the most adversely affected ones. The pandemic has called for increased use of these products worldwide in public facilities, transportation, hospitals, nursing homes, and even common households to mitigate the virus burden. As per The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), a U.S.-based trade association for the cleaning products industry, manufacturers around the globe have been working around the clock to meet the surge in product demand.

Several companies have been investing in the U.S. medical disinfectant wipes market because of a huge surge in product demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Reckitt Benckiser’s Lysol brand witnessed a spiked demand of over 50% due to the pandemic. Apart from hospitals and other medical facilities, commercial spaces, educational institutions, and offices have been using the product to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In December 2019, when the coronavirus outbreak was first reported and people were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, there was a spike in the demand for these products as the SARS-CoV-2 virus is primarily airborne and people could get infected by contacting contaminated surfaces.

The growth of the market for medical disinfectant wipes can be attributed to growing awareness about health and hygiene among consumers, which has spurred the demand for a wide range of cleaning and disinfectant products. People across the globe have been increasingly spending on such products in recent years, resulting in a supply shortage worldwide. New product launches and huge investments by several international players in the U.S. are likely to boost the demand for hydrogen peroxide wipes.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: LSI, a disinfectant wipe solutions provider, launched unique disinfectant wipes with several innovative attributes. It launched NUGEN EHP Disinfectant Wipes, which is based on hydrogen peroxide, an active listed under the EPA’s Safer Choice program.

March 2021: EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives introduced "EvaClean Disposable Surface Disinfection Wipes" to eliminate emerging pathogens like the COVID-19 virus.

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives introduced “EvaClean Disposable Surface Disinfection Wipes” to eliminate emerging pathogens like the COVID-19 virus. February 2021: The Clorox Company, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of consumer goods, announced its plans to invest in doubling the manufacturing of disinfecting wipes.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global medical disinfectant wipes market include

3M

The Clorox Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PDI

Metrex Research

Maxil

Micro-Scientific

Sunshine Global LLC

Crosstex Sanitex

