North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Size, Share, Business Scenario, Impressive Growth from 2020 to 2028

North America Amber Glass Packaging Industry Overview

The North America amber glass packaging market size was estimated at USD 2,520.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2020 to 2028.

The demand for glass packaging in North America is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising governmental and industrial initiatives towards sustainable packaging options. Amber glass is used for packaging syrups, drinks, capsules, and tablets to protect these contents from sunlight exposure and, thereby extend their shelf life. Amber glass offers greater protection to light-sensitive products compared to other available colored glasses, such as green and blue, and is thereby expected to gain traction in the coming years. The consumption of wine, beer, and liquor is increasing in the U.S., which is expected to fuel the demand for amber glass bottles.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Amber Glass Packaging Market

Wine Institute reported that the shipment of sparkling wine or champagne increased from 24,443 thousand 9-liter cases in 2016 to 28,485 thousand 9-liter cases in 2020 in the U.S. The primary raw materials used in glassmaking include minerals, such as silica or silicon dioxide, soda ash, and limestone. As per the National Industrial Sand Association, silica accounts for about 70% of the final weight of glass products. Iron oxide (Fe2O3) powder is commonly used as a coloring agent for the manufacturing of amber glass.

The raw materials are required to be heated at about 1,500°C for the melting process. A high amount of fuel is required to increase the furnace temperature. The burning of fuel leads to the emission of toxic gases. Thus, new technologies and renewable energy resources are being adopted by players, such as O-l’s MAGMA melting technology, wherein the melting process can utilize biofuels or hydrogen instead of fossil fuels. Players are further taking efforts to reduce melt temperature using more recycled glass or cullet.

Manufacturers of glass packaging are constantly striving to develop a wide range of technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The emergence of Ultraviolet (UV) glass is expected to restrain the market growth. Players, such as Premium Vials, MIRON Violetglass USA, Inc., and Infinity Jars, offer UV glass jars and bottles designed for the storage of spices, coffee, cooking oil, and perfumes.

UV glass selectively allows passage of UV-A light, unlike amber glass, and thereby helps protect the packaged contents. The COVID-19 outbreak negatively affected the market at the beginning of the year 2020 due to lower sales of non-essential products, such as beer and wine bottles, and cosmetics. For instance, as per the O-I’s Annual Report 2020, the revenue of the company’s Americas segment declined by 8% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. This sales decrease was attributed to lower glass container shipments to alcoholic beverage manufacturers in the U.S.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Perforated Packaging Market : The global perforated packaging market has been witnessing a considerable upsurge in demand form the past few years owing to rising focus on the extension of food life throughout the supply chain.

The global perforated packaging market has been witnessing a considerable upsurge in demand form the past few years owing to rising focus on the extension of food life throughout the supply chain. Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: The global paper & paperboard packaging market has been witnessing considerable demand from the past few years on account of the increasing demand from various end-use industries, including food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, electronics, and others.

North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America amber glass packaging market on the basis of product, application, and country:

NA Amber Glass Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Containers & Jars Bottles Others



NA Amber Glass Packaging Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Others



NA Amber Glass Packaging Country Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) S. Canada



Market Share Insights

October 2019: Gerresheimer AG started its new glass technology center in New Jersey, the U.S. This innovation center was aimed to further boost innovation and new product developments.

Gerresheimer AG started its new glass technology center in New Jersey, the U.S. This innovation center was aimed to further boost innovation and new product developments. August 2019: Ardagh Group introduced a new 12oz amber glass bottle design for the kombucha drink of the company, Mountain Culture Kombucha.

Ardagh Group introduced a new 12oz amber glass bottle design for the kombucha drink of the company, Mountain Culture Kombucha. March 2019: A new division named ‘Lifestyle Packaging’ was formed by Origin Pharma Packaging. It is engaged in offering glass and plastic packaging solutions including amber glass packaging.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the North America amber glass packaging market include:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

O-I

G. Finneran Associates, Inc.

Pacific Vial

Origin Pharma Packaging

Silver Spur Corp.

Kaufman Container

Anchor Glass Container Corp.

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.