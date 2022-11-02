Award Management Software Market Definition, Opportunities and Outlook 2028

Award Management Software Industry Overview

The global award management software market size was valued at USD 552.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing need among enterprises to accelerate the award application review as part of the process to improve the overall award process. The capabilities offered by award management software to screen a large number of entries according to the requirement are expected to drive the adoption of award management software. The strong emphasis corporations and educational institutes are putting on providing incentives, scholarships, aids, and recognitions also bode well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Award Management Software Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed in different parts of the globe as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus have had a moderate impact on the award management software market. The financial stress stemming from the pandemic compelled organizations across several industries and industry verticals to put new automation initiatives on the back burner. Moreover, several market players witnessed a significant decline in their revenues in 2020, as most of the operations were put on hold and the need for award management software also plummeted. However, the award management market is poised for recovery from 2021.

The strong emphasis organizations are putting on efficient management of the award process is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of award management solutions by both corporations and government organizations is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. The increasing number of small and medium enterprises, especially in developing countries, particularly bodes well for the growth of the market as small and medium enterprises are more inclined toward adopting software-based automation solutions. Subsequently, the rising awareness about the benefits offered by award management software among enterprises in emerging economies is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market.

Enterprises, especially those awarding their employees regularly, may have to employ a dedicated workforce to manage the award process. Opting for award management software can help such enterprises in saving the time and money incurred on the award process. Besides, the transparency provided by award management software can also help in building trust between applicants and the organization. Enterprises can also leverage award management software to align the award process with the organizational aims.

Browse through Grand View Research’s IT Services & Applications Industry Research Reports.

Software Defined Networking Market – The global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market is expected to reach USD 70.41 billion by 2024. Software-defined networking (SDN) entails the separation of the forwarding plane from the control plane in network architecture, which helps in the effective data flow control and provides network administrators with a software-based approach for managing the network.

– The global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market is expected to reach USD 70.41 billion by 2024. Software-defined networking (SDN) entails the separation of the forwarding plane from the control plane in network architecture, which helps in the effective data flow control and provides network administrators with a software-based approach for managing the network. Encryption Software Market – The global encryption software market size was valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2018. It is projected to post a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2025. Data security concerns are on a rise with growing trend of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), among enterprises.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global award management software market include

AcclaimWorks

Alpha Awards

Award Force

AwardStage

Blackbaud

Currinda

Evalato

Impexium Inc.

Judgify

Reviewr

RhythmQ

com

Submittable

WIZEHIVE

Zealous Solutions Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Award Management Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.