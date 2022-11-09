Audience Serv’s new Owned & Operated Portal for Vertical Based Lead Generation is in full swing

Berlin, Germany, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Audience Serv, the international specialist in new customer acquisition, launches another innovative solution for its customers: Vertical Based Lead Generation.

The portal operated by Audience Serv itself, called The Advisr, enables its users to get the best offers from various industries – such as electricity, finance, telecommunications or insurance.

Benefits for advertisers and how it works

With self-operated online portals, Audience Serv brings together the targeted demand for offers from end consumers and the appropriate offers from advertisers. After entering certain customer data, which is checked and matched with the needs of advertisers, users receive the most relevant offers. Advertisers benefit from hot leads with a high conversion rate. Since the portal is operated by Audience Serv itself, there is no additional work for advertisers.

Other advantages are that high-quality leads are generated from multiple traffic sources and are already pre-qualified according to certain criteria. Since these leads are informed directly about new offers, the ROI for advertisers is correspondingly high, which in turn leads to the highest possible conversion rate with the lowest possible effort.

Additionally, Audience Serv provides real-time reports and dashboards for all of this. A simple integration of all data in CRM platforms via API also provides an even better overview.

All of the data is collected on Audience Serv’s portals in compliance with GDPR and explicit opt-in for 3rd party use.

Origin and Outlook

Mauro Ferreira, Business Development Manager at Audience Serv, is responsible for the planning, implementation and further optimization of this promising project. In his opinion, The Advisr has enormous future potential: “User-friendliness is becoming more and more important. We will therefore expand the portal to more and more areas in order to be able to offer users as much as possible in one single place. It is our top priority that The Advisr ensures the highest level of trust for all parties involved. Trusting relationships with advertisers and users are clearly in the foreground here.”

The Advisr is currently active in several European countries such as Spain, France and the UK. Expansion into other markets is also planned. “Thanks to the user-friendliness, our know-how and many other advantages, the number of advertisers and users will increase significantly,” predicts Mauro Ferreira.

The new owned & operated portal for Vertical Based Lead Generation is thus another innovative solution for lead generation from Audience Serv in addition to the standard, premium and exclusive solutions.

About Audience Serv

Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Porto, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 100 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.

More information: www.audienceserv.com

Press Contact

Grégory Armansin

Marketing Manager

Audience Serv GmbH

+49 30 467 2401-10

Email: pr@audienceserv.com