America’s Boating Channel Will Showcase Global Boat Races and Boating News on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with H2o Racing to include coverage of the Aquabike World Championship and F1 Powerboats World Championship as part of America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and Melissa Payne, Chief Executive, Blonde Ambitions, which represents numerous sporting properties including several premiere nautical events.

“The coverage of high-profile powerboat racing, along with boating news shows will add impactful video content to our program mix and we are thrilled to showcase H2o Racing, starting with two world class boat races, in both our smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel,” said Kathy Strachan.

Melissa Payne added, “The appeal of these races is global and by partnering with America’s Boating Channel, we will undoubtedly expand and diversify boat race coverage and boating news programs, bringing them to an even wider audience. The H2o family and I are very pleased that our shows will be featured on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV platform to strengthen our reach further into the USA and the Caribbean.”

Strachan concluded, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from initial online and social media delivery of boating safety and boating education videos, to become the first television channel fully dedicated to boating, is now underway. We will distribute a broader mix of higher appeal video content, encompassing boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres, on smart TVs, as well as computers and mobile devices, in the coming months. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

About H2o Racing

H2o Racing is the worldwide promoter of leading world championships, sanctioned by the world governing body of powerboating, the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). H2o Racing’s main objective is to manage and promote, on a global scale, a series of sports and events at exceptional venues, which generate global media interest and reach a diverse and targeted consumer audience, while at the same time developing a unique commercial marketing network. H2o Racing believes that sport is an opportunity for everybody, a challenge for professionals and a great adventure. The key to H2o Racing’s proven success is its approach based on flexibility and a clear understanding of the diverse and different needs of each client, tailoring the product to suit and meet individual commercial, marketing, and promotional aspirations and objectives.

