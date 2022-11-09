An Emerging Tool for COVID Times: The Portable MRI

Mumbai, India, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — The pandemic of 2020 has, among other things, fiercely emphasized the necessity for patients and their doctors to obtain trustworthy medical results immediately. For COVID-19, for instance, the introduction of fast antigen testing has altered how we approach the disease and try to stop its spread.

But what if we had more expansive thinking? What if you didn’t need to be physically relocated to another wing or even another building to use one of the most helpful diagnostic instruments in healthcare? What if it could be wheeled right to your hospital bedside?

We have employed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for many years to produce precise anatomical images of organs and other structures. Now that radiological imaging techniques have advanced, it is possible to create smaller low-magnetic-field MRIs and introduce them into clinical settings. These are essentially the first portable version of this technology. It has the potential to open up new avenues of exploration.

Swoop is the name of the device which Hyperfine makes. It can be operated with a wireless tablet like an Apple iPad after plugging into a regular electrical wall outlet. This point-of-care device for the brain has a lot of potential benefits. For example, a diffusion-weighted MRI stroke sequence can be finished in nine to eleven minutes. And the level of anatomical detail and resolution that can be seen on conventional MRI scanners is nothing short of extraordinary.

