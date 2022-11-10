Digital Remittance Market Has Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 13.5% Over 2032

Digital Remittance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Inward, Outward), By Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2032

The digital remittance market has garnered a market value of US$ 18.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 64.43 Bn.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Digital Remittance as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Prominent Key players of the Digital Remittance market survey report:

Azimo Limited

Digital Wallet Corporation

InstaReM Pvt. Ltd.

MoneyGram

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

TransferGo Ltd.

TransferWise Ltd.

Key Market Segments in Digital Remittance Industry Research

By Type Inward Digital Remittance Outward Digital Remittance

By Channel Digital Remittance through Banks Digital Remittance through Money Transfer Operators Digital Remittance through Online Platforms Digital Remittance through Other Channels

By End Use Digital Remittance for Migrant Labor Workforce Personal Digital Remittance Digital Remittance for Small Businesses Digital Remittance for Other End Uses



