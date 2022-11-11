Global Theodolite Market Is Projected To Expand 1.7X ; Reach A Valuation of US$ 560 Million by 2031

The global theodolite market is valued at US$ 326 Mn, and is projected to expand 1.7X and reach a valuation of US$ 560 Mn by 2031. Electronic theodolite accounts for US$ 70 Mn and its demand is predicted to grow at a higher rate than other product types. Theodolite consumption accounts for approximately 11% share of the global land survey equipment market.

Prominent Key players of the Theodolite market survey report:

Hexagon

Topcon Corporation

Trimble

EIE Instruments

South Group

Sanding

FOIF

TJOP

Robert Bosch GmbH

Turner Morris

KOLIDA

Horizon SG

Hilti Group

Key Segments Covered in Theodolite Industry Research

Theodolite Market by Product Type Vernier Theodolite Optical Theodolite Electronic Theodolite

Theodolite Market by Application Theodolite for Construction Theodolite for Oil & Gas Theodolite for Mining Theodolite for Agriculture Others

Theodolite Market by Sales Channel Offline Channels Wholesalers/Distributors Independent Small Stores Other Sales Channels Online Channels

Theodolite Market by Region North America Theodolite Market Latin America Theodolite Market Europe Theodolite Market South Asia Theodolite Market East Asia Theodolite Market Oceania Theodolite Market Middle East Africa Theodolite Market



