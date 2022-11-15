Vinkler Law Offices, LTD. Named in U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2023 “Best Law Firms” List

Chicago, IL, United States, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Vinkler Law Offices, LTD. is proud to announce it has been named to the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list, recognizing it as among the most elite and talented law firms across the nation earning a Tier 2 ranking for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” Evaluation Process

The “Best Law Firms” list was launched in 2009 by Best Lawyers in partnership with the U.S. News & World Report. “Best Law Firms” uses data and client surveys to rank over 15,000 law firms, resulting in the most comprehensive guide to the legal services industry in the United States.

“Best Law Firms” is an award system for law firms based on qualitative and quantitative data collected through a submission process. Each year, eligible firms are invited to participate in the submissions process through law firm surveys as well as client and professional reference submissions. The data collected from both is combined with overall firm feedback from the individual Best Lawyers ballots to produce a cumulative score. Scores are tallied and grouped into Tier 1, 2 and 3 rankings.

All three tier rankings represent the highest-level feedback a firm can receive and demonstrate the best in the legal industry across the United States.” – Best Lawyers: Thirteen Years of Excellence

Vinkler Law Offices, LTD. is pleased to have received this recognition for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. As a Chicago personal injury law firm passionate about representing individuals throughout Illinois who have sustained catastrophic injuries or death due to the wrongful conduct of others, we are honored to be included in this prestigious list. For more than 30 years, our firm has provided clients with individual attention through our highly skilled trial attorneys with a fervent commitment to obtaining results both inside and outside of the courtroom.

About the Vinkler Law Offices, LTD.

Vinkler Law Offices, LTD. is a personal injury law firm with offices in Burr Ridge and Chicago and serve clients throughout Northeastern Illinois Cook County, and the entire Chicagoland area. Our team of personal injury attorneys offers significant expertise to victims with personal injury matters including medical malpractice, birth injuries, brain injuries, nursing home abuse, and sexual abuse cases. From insurance claims to personal injury lawsuits, you can rely on us to be the aggressive advocate you need.

