VA Senior Care Non-Profit Release Article Assisting Seniors Searching For Federal Resources

Vienna, VA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — SCNOVA, a Northern Virginia senior care service, has recently released an educational article sharing valuable information on locating and applying for federal resources for seniors. The new article is guided by the senior care professionals at SCNOVA who have extensive experience helping care for senior adults and improve their quality of life. Their team has created this new article to guide readers through the process of identifying and applying for federal assistance for seniors.

Seniors often qualify for federal assistance and essential resources but aren’t aware of where or how to access them. In the article, SCNOVA provides helpful information on where seniors can learn more about federal resources they may qualify for and how to apply for them.Their team hopes this guidance will assist seniors in gaining a better understanding of the government resources available to them.

While this new article focuses on senior federal resources, SCNOVA’s website offers readers more information regarding their team, and experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. SCNOVA offers a wide range of services including caregiver support groups, health advocacy, food pickup/delivery, friendly visitor/caller programs, and much more. Their goal is to help seniors age well in a comfortable and welcoming environment. SCNOVA’s team consists of trained and vetted volunteers that include medical and companion transportation drivers, friendly callers and visitors, handy helpers, health care advocates, and lifelong learning and cultural enrichment enthusiasts. Their volunteer engagement network offers stability, encouragement, and hope for those who truly need it.

With addition of this new article, the team at SCNOVA hopes that readers will have a better understanding of accessing senior federal resources. For more information, reach out to the senior care professionals at SCNOVA today at 703-260-9568 to learn more about their trusted, compassionate, and quality senior care service. SCNOVA’s website can be reached at https://scnova.org/.

