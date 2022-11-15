Lower Bucks Hospital is nationally recognized in the Treatment of Sepsis and Diabetic Emergencies

Ontario, California, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Lower Bucks Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, is nationally recognized in critical care service lines and is the Five-Star Recipient in the Treatment of Sepsis and Diabetic Emergencies, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states. Prime’s hospitals received more than 250 accolades from Healthgrades for the 2023 award season.

“We commend Lower Bucks Hospital for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.

“Consumers can feel confident that nationally recognized hospitals by Healthgrades have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Healthgrades,” said Lea Rodriguez, Chief Nursing Officer of Lower Bucks Hospital. “Our team of physicians, nurses, and staff strive to give high quality, compassionate care to our patients every day, and I’d like to thank them for their excellent work.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

Below is a complete list of achievements at Lower Bucks Hospital:

Nationally Recognized ‘A’ Grade for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Spring 2022

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for quality of Stroke Care Award, (2018-2020)

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, (2020, 2021, & 2022)

Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient for Appendectomy, (2015-2022)

Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis, (2018-2023)

Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia, 2019

Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure, 2022

Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure, 2022

Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient of Diabetic Emergencies, 2023

Recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, (2018-2022)

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Award Target: Type 2 Honor Roll Award, (2020, 2021 & 2022)

Platinum Award in Donate Life Challenge, (2021 -2022)

Lower Bucks Hospital continued its annual position as one of the top in the Nation for Patient Safety:

Recipient of the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for Five Years in a Row (2018-2022)

Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Patient Safety for five Years in a Row (2018-2022)

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for the years 2019 through 2021. Click here to view the complete 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings Methodology.

About Lower Bucks Hospital: Lower Bucks Hospital is a community hospital, serving the Lower Bucks County region with medical, surgical, and emergency care. Located in historic Bristol, Pennsylvania, the Hospital is well-known for its knowledgeable medical staff, including cardiology, orthopedics, radiology, wound care, and general surgery. The hospital has more than 200 physicians on staff, as well as another 700 employees. As part of Prime Healthcare Services, headquartered in Ontario, California, Lower Bucks Hospital is focused on becoming one of the leaders in technology. Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital management company operating 45 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

