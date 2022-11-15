CDE Asia organizes mass tree plantation drive to facilitate its mission of ‘net zero carbon emission’ by 2030

Kolkata, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Sand Grains Foundation, our CSR wing organized a mass tree plantation drive on November 4, 2022, as part of CDE Asia’s efforts to extend the lifespan of natural resources by achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030. The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Hari Mitti Foundation which aims to facilitate all-round urban and rural welfare under its wide umbrella of activities.

Established in 2021, Sand Grains Foundation has always fostered sensitivity towards our resources – natural and human. The Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that promotes environmental sustainability, self-reliance in the youth workforce, and equitable distribution of healthcare benefits among the poor and deprived. The plantation campaigns revolve around planting and nurturing trees thereby aiding the development and use of renewable energy resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Singh, Director of Sand Grains Foundation, said, “We believe that natural resources must be replenished organically and tree plantation is one of the most pertinent ways to offset carbon emissions, protect the environment and promote sustainable living. We are delighted to see everyone come together and join us on this noble cause. ”

The entire team of CDE Asia Group along with their friends and family gathered at NKDA Verge 6 in Kolkata’s New Town area to plant trees and enhance the city’s green cover. Around 450 saplings of different plants and shrubs were planted. The plantation included trees like Neem, Peepal, Sal, Banyan, Betel Nut, Amla and Palm. The event was followed by an excellent lunch and a lucky draw. There were lots of giveaways that were handed out to the CDE Asia family. The gifts were distributed by Mr. Sanjay Singh. The last leg of the goodies ceremony was reserved for Mega giveaways for the event.

Manish Bhartia, Promoter & MD, CDE Asia, said, “It is overwhelming to see each and every member present with their family to support our journey to counter carbon emissions created by industrial activities. We regularly undertake carbon offset projects such as this which are sure to have a meaningful impact and act as positive change agents for communities and the environment. Today also happens to be the foundation day of Doctor Sand and we hope to organize similar events every year so that the entire CDE Asia fraternity can come together and contribute to building a sustainable tomorrow.”

We thank our team, collaborators, friends and well-wishers for the success of the event and hope to continue on our ambitious path with increased zeal and vigour.

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/november/cde-asia-organizes-mass-tree-plantation-drive-to-facilitate-its-mission-of-net-zero-carbon-emission-by-2030 .

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com