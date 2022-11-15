RPost Receives Accolades from its Optimize!22 Hybrid Month-Long User Conference

Los Angeles, CA and London, England, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — RPost opened October with its Optimize!22 hybrid global user conference, themed “SMARTR Email Security”. This new “hybrid” format combined weekly expert web sessions with a 15-location customer tour with RPost expert teams meeting with customers, crisscrossing the Americas and the United Kingdom.

“It was refreshing for our teams to be able to listen to our customers in person; and we recorded industry tech insights that we will continue to share with our community,” states Zafar Khan, RPost CEO. “Not only were our teams enthused with the opportunity to engage with our customers in person once again, but we heard time and again that our customers cherished the experience to get away from the video meeting screens and discuss issues and insights with our experts humanly.”

From the many insurance user group sessions, we recorded the 5 top industry insights (read more). As for within the international legal tech community, we noted their top 5 challenges and tech requests (read more).

Within the real estate, mortgage, and settlement services community, we discussed what our customers found most useful within our technology (read more); and, we have one last showcase webinar to share live, next week. Join the Real Estate Services Providers Council (RESPRO) hosted, RPost sponsored cybersecurity web briefing on November 16 (click here to register).

Many of our customers appreciated our approach to e-signatures – and our discussion of RSign as a tech inflation hedge (read more).

And most spoke about their newfound appreciation for the elegantly easy RMail email encryption user experience — especially for recipients. “What we heard many customers tell us is that not all email encryption is alike. While some like to “check-the-box” by enabling Microsoft encryption, or other clunky ones, eventually they all come back to RMail,” added Khan. “Why? They said, because business today requires more correspondence to be encrypted for security reasons, and it is just not practical to have recipients jump through hoops just to get the sender’s email with each back-and-forth emailed comment. RMail means elegantly easy encryption. Period.”

The greatest shift that we experienced at this year’s conference as compared to the last, is the realization that cybercriminals are really acting as organized criminal gangs, and there is no one tech tool that can thwart all of the ways they try – successfully more than not – to get their hooks in.

“Our PRE-Crime targeted attack pre-emption technology adds unique layers to identify business email compromise lures and alert the sender, recipient, or IT staff so as to stop the ‘in-progress’ steal,” concludes Khan. “The most popular combination of RMail tech, a combo that received accolades wherever we went and with whomever we spoke, was RMail Gateway outbound email encryption automation coupled with our newest Email Eavesdropping™ alerting service. The comment we heard was, why not! Who would not want to know in real time if their email sent was being eavesdropped on by cybercriminals?”

Learn more at RPost’s upcoming product webinars (register here) or click here to try RMail and RSign free.

About RPost:

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable eSignature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail e-security, RSign eSignatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; eSignatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at the RPost website.