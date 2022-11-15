Audience Serv did it again and won the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award for the 3rd time in a row!

Berlin, Germany, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Audience Serv has again won the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award – this time for the third year in a row. With the award, Deloitte honors the 50 fastest growing technology companies. 50 companies are selected for the renowned ranking based on percentage sales growth over the past four financial years. This time Audience Serv ranks 50.

The continued growth of Audience Serv is a direct result of its innovative solutions for acquiring new customers and generating leads. With new platforms for vertical based lead generation such as The Advisr, the international specialist for new customer acquisition launched another owned and operated platform for generating highly qualified hot leads this year. With self-operated online portals, Audience Serv brings together the targeted demand for offers from end consumers and the appropriate offers from advertisers. The Advisr is currently active in several European countries such as Spain, France and the UK, but expansion into other markets is also planned.

Other factors in this development were the increasing number of customers on the European market due to good sales strategies and the excellent performance of Audience Serv’s innovative products in the DACH region. The human resources department also contributed to the significant growth of the company by hiring new talents with high professional competence and remarkable commitment.

The third Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award in a row gives reason to believe in the decisions made and to stay in this course. Daniele Sampaolesi, co-founder and CEO of Audience Serv, conceives the award as “the result of hard work and the courage to constantly innovate. The importance of having a clear vision of the future and being open to change are crucial in performance marketing. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team for their commitment and flexibility. This award honors us all.”

About Deloitte

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. With 175 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, our organization has grown in scale and diversity—approximately 334,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services—yet our shared culture remains the same. Our organization serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies.

About Audience Serv

Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Porto, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 100 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.

