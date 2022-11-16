Dr. Digant Pathak: became a member of the Asia pacific hernia society

Dr. Digant Pathak has been recognized as the “Centre of Excellence in Hernia Surgery” by the Asia Pacific Hernia Society.

Jabalpur, India, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Digant Pathak, head of the department of laparoscopic and gastro surgery, Jabalpur hospital, and Research Center, has been recognized as the “Centre of Excellence in Hernia Surgery” by the Asia Pacific Hernia Society and received the certificate of Centre of Excellence during the Asia Pacific Hernia Society meeting. Dr. Digant Pathak which is the best hernia surgeon in Jabalpur is the only doctor in Jabalpur to be recognized as the Centre of Excellence in Hernia Surgery both by the Hernia Society of India and the Asia Pacific Hernia Society. A proud moment for Doctor Dr. Digant Pathak is to become a member of the Asia pacific hernia society. All thanks to the Asia Pacific Hernia Society and the Hernia Society of India, they promise to continue their excellent work in abdominal wall hernia and laparoscopic surgery.

Hernia surgery is not a simple surgery. Every patient needs appropriate assessment, thorough evaluation, and customized treatment one surgery does not suit all. Dr. Digant Pathak offers a wide array of choices for hernia patients from simple open repair to state-of-the-art laparoscopic surgeries to complicated abdominal wall reconstruction/ part separation techniques. They believed that patients came to the hospital seeking relief from their pain and suffering. Every hernia case is different. A hernia is a very broad term, and it varies from very small defects with no complications to a huge hernia with multiple recurrences with loss of domain every case needs proper decision-making. He is regularly managing complicated cases, like recurrence, infection associated with the mesh, loss of domain, etc.

Digant Pathak provides various types of services including

Laparoscopic surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Gallbladder Surgery

Esophagus/GERD Surgery

Pancreas Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Hepatobiliary Surgery

Dr. Digant pays personal attention

Surgical outdoor

Dr. Digant personally sees all his patients and goes through all the records thoroughly.

No crowd

One patient at a time is entertained…No crowding is allowed

Strict NO to non-surgical patients

Non-surgical patients are not seen by Dr. Digant Pathak. Only those patients who can be treated by surgery are entertained. Non-surgical patients are directed to consult a medical gastroenterologist to avoid unnecessary delays in their proper management.

About Dr. Digant Pathak

Dr. Digant Pathak is the head of the department of Laparoscopic and Gastro surgery at Jabalpur Hospital and Research Center. They provide varieties of Laparoscopic and open abdominal surgeries that are being done regularly with consistent results.