Fintech Startup WAYA GROUP joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — WAYA GROUP is a multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment solution developed by WAYA Multi-link Limited in November 2018. WAYA App is designed to ease the transactions and communications problem, in Nigeria and Africa. WayaGroup aims at inspiring a cashless society by connecting people with easy-to-use financial services through technology, thus becoming Africa’s go-to digital bank, filling the financial inclusion gaps. WayaGroup has offices both in Swaziland and in Nigeria.

Samuel Muoto, founder of WayaGroup, is a senior executive with global experience in public and private companies, cutting across energy, power, financial services, and insurance sectors in the B2C and B2B markets. In 2021, the company has reached 45,000 signed up users, reaching 1,000,000-800,000 monthly transaction volume. In April, 2022, Waya Group LLC. Banking License was APPROVED by The Nigeria Central Bank.

The company has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program and is currently raising $11M. The program works with the team on matching the startup with VCs and angles worldwide using warm introduction and an AI system. It also enables the team to present to an internal network of angels at FasterCapital who will guide them to approach investors more successfully later on.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “The team at WayaGroup is dedicated and expert at what they are doing and our team is glad to be working with them to attain the funding they need.”

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663