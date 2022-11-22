CD Bioparticles Launches Ion Exchange Magnetic Particles for Purification of Proteins and DNA/RNA

Shirley, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a variety of strong and weak Ion Exchange Magnetic Particles to separate proteins, peptides, antibodies, DNA/RNA, and other biomolecules, ensuring maximum resolution and protein yield, as well as scalability, i.e. from small-scale to process-scale purification.

Magnetic separation has shown important application prospects in biological and medical fields, such as cell separation, protein purification, immune detection, targeted drugs, and nucleic acid separation. Meanwhile, nucleic acid and protein separation is a highly dynamic field of research and development. Hence, materials with more specific binding properties and better separation are promising approaches. Scientists at CD Bioparticles have develop various magnetic particles with terminal ion exchange groups to meet customers’ needs, including but not limited to Weak Anion Exchange Magnetic Particles, Strong Anion Exchange Silica-coated Magnetic Particles, Weak/Strong Cation Exchange Silica-coated Magnetic Particles, and PEI Magnetic Particles.

For Weak Anion Exchange Magnetic Particles, CD Bioparticles offers Absolute Mag™ DEAE Magnetic Particles, Silica, 1.0 µm for customers. Diethylaminoethyl (DEAE) magnetic particles are positively charged and widely used for rapid purification/separation of proteins and DNA or RNA from complex biological samples, such as serum and plasma by ion exchange. Absolute Mag™ DEAE Magnetic Particles are weak homogeneous anion exchange superparamagnetic beads with a silica coating. Positively charged diethylaminoethyl magnetic particles are suitable for reversible binding to DNA under mild conditions. Thus, DEAE magnetic particles can rapidly release strong anions that may be irreversibly retained in strong anion exchange. CD Bioparticles provides DEAE magnetic particles that exhibit higher efficiency and capacity in DNA isolation.

In addition, CD Bioparticles offers a series of stable and uniformly dispersed Absolute Mag™ PEI Magnetic Particles for capturing negatively charged molecules, such as DNA and RNA through charge-charge interaction. Polyethyleneimine (PEI) magnetic particles are superparamagnetic beads covalently functionalized with PEI, which is a branched polymer with a high density of amine groups. As a cationic polymer, PEI is also widely used as a transfection reagent in molecular biology and as a dispersant in nanotechnology. PEI can form positively charged complexes with DNA, bind to anionic cell surface residues, and enter cells via endocytosis.

