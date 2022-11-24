Viollis Group International Announces the Launch of Metasearch Engine, Stealth

STEALTH is a privacy-focused MetaSearch engine that allows users to search the web in complete anonymity

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, 2022-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Palm Beach Gardens, November 15th — Global Security Consulting firm Viollis Group International announced the launch of STEALTH, a MetaSearch engine that is dedicated to privacy. When using the STEALTH search engine, users will not get ads or receive browser cookies that can track their online search activity. A metasearch engine sends a single query to several search engines and aggregates the results into one master list. The fundamental benefit of using a service such as STEALTH is that users receive much more information, allowing them to get to the best answers more quickly. In the case of STEALTH, privacy is paramount. VGI has a strong belief that everyone should have a right to privacy and the protection of their personal information while online.

“Few things are valued with greater passion than one’s privacy, and yet, as a global community, have sacrificed that for the sake of internet activity. With the emergence of STEALTH, the talent in the Cyber Crime Countermeasures group has created a proprietary meta-search engine that will allow the internet user to re-take the privacy of all their search inquiries, said Paul Viollis, Chief Executive Officer of Viollis Group International. Strictly as a public service, STEALTH is beholding to no one being completely underwritten by VGI.”

Privacy experts warn that other big tech companies are quietly compiling an alarming amount of sensitive data, including information about one’s finances, medical history, political leanings, religion, and more. All this data may be leaked, hacked, shared with government intelligence agencies, subpoenaed, and used to influence opinions, among other concerns. That is probably why a 2019 Pew Research Center survey showed that 81 percent of people in the U.S. say the potential risks from data collection outweigh the benefits. In addition, more than 60 percent of respondents feel it is not possible to go through daily life without the government or companies collecting data about them. It is incredibly important to VGI that their STEALTH users are free to search whatever topic they wish, emphasizing protecting searchers’ privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results.

To learn more about VGI, visit www.viollis.com and begin using STEALTH at search.viollis.com

About Viollis Group International

Viollis Group International is a global consultancy centered on validating integrity and eradicating challenging situations expeditiously. Through a cadre of uniquely trained professionals possessing distinctive skills, their ability to deliver generally unavailable information and challenging solutions to a wide range of matters is both proven and reliable. Regardless of the client demographic, solutions are reflected in peace of mind. Through the blend of human capital, technological intelligence, and scientific investigation allows their partners to deliver solutions to private clients, trusted advisors, and corporations, worldwide.