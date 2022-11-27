Demand for Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems Will Grow At A CAGR of 7.2% by 2032

The global automotive whiplash protection systems market is valued at US$2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed US$5.2 billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022-2032 .

The global market for automotive whiplash protection systems accounted for ~62% of the global whiplash protection systems market in 2021. The Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems Market is estimated to have an absolute opportunity of USD 2.6 billion in the forecast years 2022-2032 .

Automotive Whiplash Protection System (WPS), safety system protects against whiplash in accidents of vehicles. A whiplash protection system is integrated into the car seat, which prevents whiplash caused by the unexpected forward and backward movement due to high force in an accident or sudden braking.

Competitive Landscape: Top companies in the Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems market

The global automotive whiplash protection systems market is highly fragmented and highly competitive due to the existence of many national and regional players. Various marketing strategies are employed by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

In addition, new product development is a strategic approach chosen by leading companies to improve their market presence with consumers. These strategies have led to the incorporation of advanced automotive whiplash protection systems.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information on the price points of the top Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems market manufacturers positioned in the regions, along with their revenue growth, production capacity and speculative technological expansion in the recent report.

Prominent Key Players covered in Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems Market survey report:

utoliv Inc.

Takata Corporation

Robert Bosch GMBH

Delphi Automotive Plc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Grammer AG

Lear Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co.Ltd.

Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Other market participants

Global Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems Market Segments

By system type, the global automotive whiplash protection systems market is segmented as follows: Reactive Headrests – RHR Automotive Whiplash Protection System Pendulum system Automotive Whiplash Protection System Spring actuated whiplash protection system for motor vehicles Pyrotechnic headrest protection system for cars with whiplash Pro-Active Head Restraints Automotive Whiplash Protection System

By vehicle type, the global automotive whiplash protection systems market is segmented as follows: passenger vehicles commercial vehicles

By distribution channel, the global automotive whiplash protection systems market is segmented as follows: OEM general store

The global automotive whiplash protection systems market is segmented by region as follows: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MY



Fragmentation of vehicle whiplash protection systems based on product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of all Automotive Whiplash Protection System players.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of Automotive Whiplash Protection System in detail.

Influence of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global automotive whiplash protection system.

The report provides the following Automotive Protection Systems market insight and assessment, which is helpful to all participants involved in the Automotive Protection Systems Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for Automotive Whiplash Protection System

Latest industry analysis on the Automotive Whiplash Protection System market with key analyzes on market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Analysis of key trends of the Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changed demand and consumption of various products for Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems

Key trends underlining funding from key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major players in Automotive Whiplash Protection Systems

Sales in the US market for automotive whiplash protection systems will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for whiplash protection systems in Europe remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on driving growth

Questionnaires Answered in Automotive Whiplash Protection System Market Report Include:

How has the Automotive Whiplash Protection System market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global motor vehicle whiplash protection system based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Whiplash Protection System?

Why is the consumption of Automotive Whiplash Protection System the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

