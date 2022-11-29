Muscat, Oman, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chemicals are typically applied or sprayed with fogging equipment in a fine mist. It can be used for odor removal, insect control, sanitization, and fumigation, among other things. Mold removal can also be done with these tools. They are also referred to as fog or haze machines. Contrary to traditional spraying equipment, a fogger disperses the chemical as fog (or smoke).

The best way to apply or spray some chemicals is in this manner. Additionally, spraying chemicals in this way enables them to penetrate surfaces that are inaccessible to other kinds of spray. Disaster responders, crime scene investigators, clean-up crews, food processors, laboratories, and others frequently employ fogging devices. When a working area needs to be cleaned up and sanitized, it is routinely used.

Alariq Oman is the best platform to buy fogging machines online at the lowest price. The company was founded in 2003 under the MOC and is a 100% Omani company. Currently, Al Ariq has three divisions: Agriculture, Cleaning, and Golf and Engineering.

