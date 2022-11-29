Pediatric and adult patients can receive airway-focused dentistry at Nechupadam Dental

Kerala, India, 2022-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — For patients with limited airway clearance, both adults and children, Nechupadam Dental now provides airway-focused dentistry. Sleep disordered breathing, which is defined by recurrent episodes of hypopnea (shallow breathing) or apnea (not breathing) during sleep, is associated with impaired airway clearance.

The body believes it is choking when breathing is interrupted while sleeping, which causes the heart rate, blood pressure, and brain activity to rise. As this disease can have long-lasting consequences on a person’s nervous system and brain development, sleep deprivation can cause a variety of additional health problems, including academic, behavioral, developmental, physical, and social problems.

Asthma, seasonal allergies, and sleep apnea—which in recent years has been related to a variety of diseases—all share a common association with airway blockages. This is especially true for kids because sleep-disorder breathing is consistently linked to lowering IQ scores over time, according to study.

Patients who experience irregular sleeping patterns are urged to make an appointment at Nechupadam Dental for a consultation to learn more about airway clearance procedures. Your dental care team will listen to your problems during your appointment and assess your situation to decide the best course of action to assist you in breathing more easily and comfortably every day.

Nechupadam Dental offers myofunctional treatment, a set of face and tongue exercises and behavior changes intended to enhance breathing, bite, and orofacial posture, in addition to treating sleep disordered breathing. Patients with ankyloglossia, also known as a tongue-tie, can access the clinic’s specialty treatments in tongue frenuloplasty.