University House Denver Offers Convenient Student Housing

Denver, Colorado, 2022-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — University House Denver is pleased to announce that they offer convenient student housing for University of Denver students. Students can easily visit the campus for classes and on-campus activities while maintaining an independent lifestyle.

University House Denver offers various apartment floorplans, including studio and one-bedroom apartments for individuals who prefer to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with friends or sign up for random roommates through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Top-floor placement and garage parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

University House Denver has created a comfortable independent living environment for students. Residents can enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, the clubhouse with big-screen TVs and billiards, study lounges, and the barbecue grilling area and attend social events for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing options can find out more by visiting the University House Denver website or calling 1-303-282-9992.

About University House Denver: University House Denver is an off-campus apartment complex for University of Denver students. The complex is located a block away from campus and offers convenient access to classes and on-campus activities. Each student pays a per-person rate to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their share.

