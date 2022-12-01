Endotracheal Tube Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Endotracheal Tube Industry Overview

The global Endotracheal Tube Market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Endotracheal tubes are used to supply oxygen or other gases to the lungs. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory, cardiovascular diseases, and an increasing number of surgical procedures, are expected to propel market growth. In addition, technological development pertaining to endotracheal tubes is further expected to contribute to significant market activities during the forecast period. Recently, Medtronic has launched a Shiley laser oral endotracheal tubes that are most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP) laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.

Certain key factors contributing towards market revenue are the growing need for ventilator-associated with pneumonia and increasing geriatric population that are prone to chronic diseases. Recently increasing occurrence of Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP) is most widely seen in patients who are on the endotracheal tube or mechanical ventilator for more than 48 hours. Thus, many players in the market are developing products with antimicrobial coating and anti-coagulant coating properties which can reduce VAP. With opportunities existing, manufacturers are investing in increasing awareness about the technologically advanced endotracheal tube. For instance, and developments in the field of nanobiotechnology and drug design are spaces that may exhibit higher activities for market growth.

Endotracheal Tube Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endotracheal tubes market based on product type, route type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Regular, Reinforced, Preformed, and Double lumen

The regular endotracheal tube segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 32.0% in 2020 due to the increasing number of surgical procedures owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

However, the reinforced endotracheal tube segment is anticipated to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to its rising use during the surgery, and also due to recent technological development made in endotracheal tube.

Based on the Route Type Insights, the market is segmented into Orotracheal and Nasotracheal

The orotracheal segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 64.9% in 2020.

The nasotracheal segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period owing to the increase in the prevalence of the respiratory disease.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Emergency Treatment, Therapy, and Others

The emergency treatment segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 55.5% in 2020.

However, the therapy segment is expected to show higher growth during forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of over 34.3% in 2020 owing to the increasing trend of hospitalization worldwide.

The clinics segment is expected to observe the highest growth over the forecast period.

However, ambulatory surgical centers are also expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to its increasing centers in North America and Asia Pacific.

Endotracheal Tube Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key parameter affecting the competitive nature of the market is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare. Also, to retain market share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are often undertaking mergers and acquisitions along with new product launches.

Some prominent players in the global Endotracheal Tube market include:

Teleflex Corporation

Medtronic

Medline Industries

Venner Medical

Sonoma Pharmaceutical

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Armstrong Medical

Airway Innovations

Smiths Group

ConvaTec, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Endotracheal Tube Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter