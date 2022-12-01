Laptop Accessories Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

Laptop Accessories Industry Overview

The global laptop accessories market size is expected to reach USD 57.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increased customer demand for consumer electronics is fueling the growth of the accessories linked with them. Customers need to acquire laptop accessories in an average time period of 3-5 years, thus their short life span promotes their growth in terms of volume. Moreover, innovation in the field of laptop accessories encourages buyers to purchase new products, resulting in a significant increase in the market growth.

Laptop Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laptop accessories market on the basis of type, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Electronic and Non-electronic

The electronic segment held the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020. Demand for laptops has increased as lockdown restrictions were eased owing to the increased need for work from home and the push for online learning. Increased searches for new and reconditioned devices have been observed on e-commerce This increase in demand for laptops is increasing the demand for electronic accessories, such as wireless keyboards and mouse.

is increasing the demand for electronic accessories, such as wireless keyboards and mouse. According to Hewlett-Packard Company, the laptop accessories category is exhibiting early signs of increased usage in 2020, ranging from screens as consumers prepare for larger, high-definition viewing to headphones for connecting to online meetings and entertainment and gaming devices for improved game play.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Personal and Commercial

The personal segment dominated the market and captured a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the sudden shift from work from office to work from home on the backdrop of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. As per the survey conducted by Harvard Business School in 2020, in the U.S., about 80% of large companies and 45% of small companies switched to at least some remote work. And 93% of U.S. households with school-age children reported some remote learning, according to the Census Bureau.

The commercial segment is expected toregister the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for laptop accessories, such as webcams, speakers, and pointing devices, from the business sector is expected to favor the growth of the commercial segment. Businesses have added more equipment to their office infrastructure as a result of laptops’ non-portable capabilities and functionalities.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and E-commerce

The offline segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. This is mainly due to the fact that a large section of consumers still prefers physical shopping of electronic appliances. As a result, an increase in the number of retail establishments is predicted to improve product sales through offline channels, particularly in growing nations such as India, China, and Brazil.

The e-commerce segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period. The rise of the online category can be ascribed to the technical improvements and the increasing importance given to online platforms for purchasing laptop accessories, particularly by consumers looking for bargains.

Despite the recent establishment of local markets, retail stores, and malls, the findings of a poll conducted by community platform LocalCircles in 2021 suggest that consumers who utilizede-commerce services in the previous year (2020) are still using them, according to Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. Over the previous 12 months, over half of all respondents said e-commerce websites and apps have become their preferred form of shopping, while another 18% said they prefer having things delivered home from local businesses.

Laptop Accessories Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of domestic as well as international players. However, the majority of the market share is captured by key players. An increase in the use of accessories by various businesses and specialized consumer segments is one of the primary reasons boosting the market growth.

Some prominent players in the global laptop accessories market include:

Logitech

Western Digital Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

Microsoft

Kingston Technology

Hama

