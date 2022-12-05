A Seminar on Why Businesses Need Technical Writers

Sydney, Australia, 2022-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ — Thanks to a webinar Tim Entwisle, Director of Communications at Madrigal Communications, gave last week, we learnt more about the products and services Madrigal offers—as well as how crucial technical writing is for businesses

The importance of technical writers for businesses

Technical writers are important for businesses as they communicate complex information clearly, concisely and accurately. Technical writers work with subject matter experts to understand what needs to be communicated and create documents such as user manuals, how-to guides, assembly instructions and warranty information.

Businesses need technical writers and bid and tender management services to create quality documentations that meets the needs of their customers and stakeholders. Technical writing is a specialised form of communication that is essential for a businesses to function properly.

Entwisle has several years of experience in helping businesses grow with the right strategy and tools. Entwisle said, “Our specialty is creating effective reports and tenders for businesses. At Madrigal Communications, we recognise the value of writing a paper that adheres to the company’s brand and corporate identity. Moreover, we at Madrigal aims to ensure our customers get the most out of their money.”

Entwisle further continued, “To offer businesses high-quality communication services in the form of newsletters, annual reports, press releases, and other written communications, Madrigal was founded.”

Over the past decade, Madrigal has helped several businesses with their technical writing needs. Entwisle stated, “We have worked with a wide range of businesses, from small startups to large corporations. Madrigal understands each business’s unique challenges and we tailor our services to meet those needs.”

The seminar was a success, with participants taking away valuable insights on the importance of technical writers for businesses.