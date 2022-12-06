Photoacoustic Imaging Market Worldwide Opportunities, Growing Demand, Emerging Trends & Forecast To 2028

Photoacoustic Imaging Industry Overview

The global photoacoustic imaging market size is expected to reach USD 235.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide and a growing scope of applications are driving the market. In addition, increasing usage of the photoacoustic imaging(PAI) system in research studies in the field of non-ionizing radiation is expected to boost the market growth. When compared to other imaging modalities, PAI improves understanding, characterization, and monitoring of pathologies, allowing for earlier detection, more accurate diagnosis, and better disease management. PAI has grown significantly in the last two decades due to advantages like high resolution, high contrast, deep imaging, and the capacity to perform multiscale structural and functional imaging.



Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global photoacoustic imaging market based on product, type, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into PAT and PAM

The Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT) segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 63.5% in 2020. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. PAT is the most generic and least restrictive photoacoustic imaging technique, with the fewest practical limits on imaging performance.

Photoacoustic Microscopy (PAM), which provides anatomical, functional, and molecular information, has become a more common biomedical technique. PAM, unlike pure optical microscopic methods, takes advantage of tissue’s weak acoustic scattering to overcome the optical diffusion limit.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Angiology, Histology and Interventional radiology

The oncology segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 53% in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In oncology, breast cancer imaging is a potentially significant clinical application for PAI. Breast imaging is the most advanced PAI technique, in terms of clinical use, with benefits, such as non-contrast imaging of the neovasculature around a tumor and oxygen saturation mapping.

is the most advanced PAI technique, in terms of clinical use, with benefits, such as non-contrast imaging of the neovasculature around a tumor and oxygen saturation mapping. PAI, as compared to x-ray imaging, can detect tumors in radiologically dense breasts without causing painful breast compression. For instance, The National Institute of Technology (NIT) of Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) and Pennsylvania State University (PSU) in the United States announced their collaboration to develop an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-augmented PAI technique for cancer diagnostics.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pre-clinical and Clinical

The pre-clinical segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 81% in 2020. PAI is an efficient non-invasive, non-ionizing tool used in pre-clinical studies for the characterization of small animals, such as mice or rats, without harming them. Characterization of small-animal models of brain damage and disease processes, especially those requiring the study of vascular anatomy and function, such as stroke, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury, are possible.

The clinical segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing scope of applications in clinical studies. The PAI modality can be used in diagnostic imaging using endogenous contrast between different tissues; also, it is well-suited for visualizing foreign objects, such as stents, needles, as the metals or composite materials are a high absorption coefficient.

Photoacoustic Imaging Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are working to improve their offerings by upgrading their products, leveraging important cooperative drives, as well as considering acquisitions and government approvals to increase their client base and gain a larger share of the global industry.

some of the major participants in the global photoacoustic imaging market include:

Advantest Corp.

TomoWave

Kibero GmbH

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments

iThera Medical GmbH

Aspectus GmbH

Vibronix Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Photoacoustic Imaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.