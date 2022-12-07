PAITHRUKAM AYURVEDA HOSPITAL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF SERVICES

Posted on 2022-12-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Kerala, India, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Paithrukam Ayurveda Hospital is proud to announce the expansion of their services. As the Best Ayurveda Hospital near you, Paithrukam is now offering Neck Pain Treatment in Ayurveda, De-stress Ayurveda Packages, and Ayurveda Wellness Therapy Packages.

The Neck Pain Treatment in Ayurveda includes a comprehensive analysis of the patient’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. The treatment then includes a combination of yoga and Ayurvedic massage to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain.

For those looking to de-stress, Paithrukam’s De-stress Ayurveda Packages offer a range of therapies including yoga, meditation, massage, and ayurvedic diet. The treatment also includes lifestyle consultations and herbal remedies.

The Ayurveda Wellness Therapy Packages are designed to improve overall health and well-being. The packages include yoga, meditation, massage, and ayurvedic diet, as well as lifestyle consultation and herbal remedies.

Patients can book their appointments online at https://paithrukamayurvedahospital.com/.

Paithrukam Ayurveda Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to their patients. With the expansion of their services, they are committed to helping even more people live happier, healthier lives.

