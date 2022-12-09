Appointment Scheduling Software Market to Reach US$ 786.2 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global appointment scheduling software market size is expected to grow from USD 281.2 million in 2021 to USD 786.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. Appointment scheduling software allows clients to book, reschedule, and cancel appointments through a web interface or mobile application. When customers want to schedule an appointment, they go to the company’s website, Facebook page, or any other place where the booking software is supported and select an available date and time.

Appointment scheduling software can attract and retain customers; enhances revenue; boost staff efficiency; minimizes no-shows, controls arrival flow and customer footfall on-premises; and puts less pressure on staff.

Increasing global appointment scheduling software is mainly due to increasing digitization. The growing digitalization of the IT industry has resulted in many new market opportunities.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning provide significant growth opportunities in the forecast period.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market

COVID–19 pandemic, major players are facing business concerns associated with coronavirus outbreak, supply chain disruption, and a possible decline in consumer spending. Nevertheless, increasing concerns concerning social distancing and the emergence of a work-from-home culture have boosted the adoption of digital products and services over this period. It has resulted in accelerating demand for appointment-scheduling software across the world.

Scope of the Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market

The study categorizes the appointment scheduling software market based on type, application, and end-user industry at the regional and global levels.

By Type ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Web Based

Mobile App

Others

By End-User Industry ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Corporate

Beauty & Wellness

Education

Healthcare

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Corporate segment is projected to account for the largest market share by end-user industry

Based on end-user, the global appointment scheduling software market is divided into corporate, beauty and wellness, education, healthcare, and others. In 2021, the corporate segment accounted for the largest market share in the global appointment scheduling software market. The increasing enterprise’s focus on cloud-based solutions enables them to improve their services. In addition, remote cloud servers offer almost unlimited bandwidth and storage space, allowing businesses to immediately scale up and down their abilities to support growth and manage website traffic increases.

North America accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global appointment scheduling software market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global appointment scheduling software market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The adoption of internet access, the high concentration of vendors, and the availability of in-house IT solutions and cloud infrastructure will boost North America’s appointment scheduling software market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Appointment Scheduling Software Market

The global appointment scheduling software market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global appointment scheduling software market are: