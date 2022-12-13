Bank CSP Have Launched a New Money Transfer Service to the Customers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the leading CSP provider, Bank CSP is touching the lives of the people of India through innovative technologies. In conjunction with Ratnakar Bank, they have launched a new money transfer service to their customers.

When asked about their RBL bank CSP, the spokesperson said, “Bank CSP is working with Ratnakar Bank to enhance its base of Money Transfer Agents. The retailers who sign up for this service become Ratnakar Bank Business Correspondent Agents after RBL’s approval. These retailers would be permitted to make Electronic Fund Transfer/Money Transfers on behalf of customers enabling them to do remittance to any bank using IFS code and Bank account number.”

Bank CSP is passionate about everything they do which includes keeping relations with their employees and customers, providing them with the best of their services and fulfil their requirements once RBL bank CSP registration is done. Also, when you prefer bank CSP apply online, they seek to deliver next generation services to their consumers, both in Rural and Urban India, by offering a compelling business opportunity for entrepreneurs across all segments.

“Bank CSP Retailers can now be appointed as Customer Service Points for Business Correspondents to State Bank of India and carry out banking transactions on behalf of SBI. Become a CSP/ Business Correspondent for State Bank of India Kiosk Banking and boost-up your earnings. This is a business opportunity to do State Bank of India Kiosk banking in your Retail Outlet. YOU, therefore, become a Mini-Branch of State Bank of India, the country’s largest Bank”, added the spokesperson.

With a strong innovation team, their proprietary technology and application are available for retailers, merchants and consumers, on any preferences of access. The services they provide can be accessed from the Web, Point of Sale devices or through a Mobile Wallet application. Transparency is one of the most important value for their business to keep moving forward. And once you are done with CSP apply online, they always make sure that they are crystal clear about themselves and their services keeping their employees and customers in mind.

About Company

Contact Details

