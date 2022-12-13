“The availability of the VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 has been announced at VMware Explorer 2022 as a critical part of the introduction of VMware cloud foundation+. It is the first-ever version of Cloud Foundation that supports VMware Cloud Foundation+. The general availability of VMware Cloud Foundation+ will be announced in the coming days.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 is the version of VMware’s multi-cloud platform. The availability of this version was announced at VMware Explorer 2022 as a critical part of the introduction of VMware Cloud Foundation+. VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 is the first version of Cloud Foundation that supported the VMware Cloud Foundation+. It delivers a new cloud-connected architecture to manage and operate full-stack HCI in data centers or co-location facilities. However, the general availability of VMware Cloud Foundation+ will be announced in the future.

Now it comes to what’s new in the VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 release. According to Citrus Consulting, one of the top cloud computing companies, VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 includes support for VCF+ and improvements to using VCF at scale. improvements to upgrade pre-checks, storage and operational improvements, SDDC manager onboarding workflow, migration enablement, BOM updates, VxRail and accessibility improvements, and new networking and security features through the integration of NSX-T 3.2.1.2.

VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 release introduces support for subscription cloud services, such as vSAN+ and vSphere+. With improvements to using VCF at scale, clusters can be added in parallel by the users. Also, they can add or remove and commission or decommission hosts at scale. Furthermore, clusters can be renamed and user-defined tags can be applied to objects by the users.

Upgrade pre-checks have been further expanded to verify license and NSX-T edge cluster password validation, validate passwords and certification rotation failed workflows, and also silence noisy vSAN health checks. New users are provided with an easy, wizard-like interface by the SDDC Manager UI to configure their VCF deployment. Also, critical accessibility issues are resolved by this release which enables a fully accessible interface.

In addition to these new features, VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 also includes some key networking and security enhancement powered by NSX-T 3.2.1.2 such as NSX Federation enhancements, new security features, enhanced migration coordination, container networking and security with NSX-T and Antrea, and more.

In addition to these new features, VMware Cloud Foundation 4.5 also includes some key networking and security enhancement powered by NSX-T 3.2.1.2 such as NSX Federation enhancements, new security features, enhanced migration coordination, container networking and security with NSX-T and Antrea, and more.

