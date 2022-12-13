Prime Healthcare Hospitals Rank Among the Nation’s Best with an “A” for Patient Safety

Ontario, California, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Twenty-four Prime Healthcare hospitals in 12 states were awarded an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes Prime’s hospitals as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. Numerous Prime hospitals have received “As” from The Leapfrog Group over multiple consecutive periods.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

Prime Healthcare, with 45 hospitals in 14 states, is one of the nation’s premier health systems recognized for its quality and patient safety initiatives and performance. This year, Prime’s hospitals received more than 250 quality awards from Healthgrades, and Prime has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients from Healthgrades than any other health system for seven consecutive years. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 66 times by Fortune/Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health). In addition, Prime has been recognized by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum with the prestigious 2021 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award.

Eighty-six percent of Prime’s hospitals earned an “A” or “B” from The Leapfrog Group this rating season, well above the national average. “We commend our extraordinary staff and physicians for achieving this quality and safety recognition from The Leapfrog Group,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized for what we do best, caring for patients during their most vulnerable times. Putting patients and their safety first has and always will be our priority at Prime Healthcare.”

The Safety Grade is the gold standard measure of patient safety. Leapfrog uses more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources. Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

The fall 2022 Prime hospital awardees are: Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Coshocton, OH; Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX; Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, PA; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Monroe Hospital, Bloomington, IN; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint John Hospital, Leavenworth, KS; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ; San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ; and St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.

“Prime continues an unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, quality care, building value, preserving access and improving health equity and outcomes,” said Kavitha Reddy Bhatia, MD, president and chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation. “It’s an honor to have many of our Foundation hospitals recognized as “A” rated hospitals. We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of our leaders, physicians, staff, and frontline caregivers for their commitment to healing and life-changing service.”

To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.