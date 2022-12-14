VA Non Profit Releases Article Guiding Seniors On Accessing Home Repair Resources

Vienna, VA, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — SCNOVA, a Northern Virginia senior care service, has recently released an educational article sharing valuable information on locating and accessing home repair resources for seniors. The new article is prepared by the senior care professionals at SCNOVA, who have extensive experience caring for senior adults and improving their quality of life. Their team has created this new article to guide readers through the process of accessing home repair resources for the elderly.

In the article, SCNOVA provides helpful information on where seniors can learn more about home repair services they may qualify for and how to apply for them.They hope this guidance will assist seniors in gaining a better understanding of home repair resources available to them.

While this new article focuses on senior home repair resources, SCNOVA’s website offers readers more information regarding their team, and experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. SCNOVA offers a wide range of senior services including caregiver support groups, health advocacy, food pickup/delivery, friendly visitor/caller programs, and much more. Their goal is to transform aging into an empowering experience.SCNOVA’s team consists of almost 300 trained and vetted volunteers serving as medical and companion transportation drivers, friendly callers and visitors, handy helpers, health care advocates, and lifelong learning and cultural enrichment leaders and educators. Their volunteer engagement network offers stability, encouragement, and hope for those who truly need it.

With the addition of this new article, the team at SCNOVA hopes that readers will have a betterunderstanding of accessing senior home repair resources.

