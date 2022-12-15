Consolidated Intermodal Technologies Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Rockaway, NJ, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Consolidated Intermodal Technologies (CIT) as a 2022 Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

“We are honored that Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive have recognized the value CIT’s solutions deliver to our customers and to supply chain fluidity in general,” said Tom Martucci, Chief Technology Officer at CIT. “This recognition provides tremendous validation of our vision, which is to consistently deliver new competitive advantages to our customers through advanced asset management data, analytics and innovative solutions.”

This year’s winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively).

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today’s tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

Three of the overall winners have been selected to present on Manifest’s Innovation Stage, scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, and a number of the other winners will be featured in the Education Program.

Recipients of this year’s award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.