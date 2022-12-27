Green Goddess Supply Launches Elite, Curated Seed Bank

Boston, MA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Green Goddess Supply, a Massachusetts-based producer of personal home grow systems, today announced the launch of TheAutoflowerStore.com, an ecommerce website dedicated to offering a line of elite, curated, Autoflower cannabis seeds. “Like many aspects of the cannabis industry, the seed scene is a bit of a mess,” said Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply. “We work with folks who want to grow Autoflower strains, and many of them are beginners. There are certainly a bunch of seed banks online, but the experience for the uninitiated can be fraught with peril, in many ways.”

First, according to Robichaud, the quality of the genetics can be all over the road, ranging anywhere from unstable first-generation seeds, up through very high quality, stable genetics, with everything in-between. The company used to make recommendations, pointing people towards the quality breeders, but that didn’t really solve the problem – they still needed to find a place to buy them, which cascaded into the second problem: confusion within the buying experience.

“Our customers want feminized [aka female] Autoflower seeds. But we find that pretty much every seed bank carries either only photoperiod seeds, or both traditional photoperiod seeds AND Autoflower seeds. They also typically carry mixtures of “regular” and feminized varieties. We’ve seen beginners get lost and accidentally end up buying the wrong thing – photoperiod instead of Autoflower, and/or “regular” seeds instead of feminized, and so forth,” said Robichaud.

Additionally, most of the seed banks have inconvenient purchasing options – they’re either overseas, which introduces import / customs issues as well as potential issues trying to process credit card transactions out of the country, or they can’t take normal credit cards and use a combination of crypto currencies and obscure third-party wallet systems.

“We sorted that all out,” said Robichaud, “and have curated a line of quality genetics from trusted breeders. Most of the breeders we work with are more “craft” breeders with deep levels of expertise, as opposed to beginners and/or “seed factories.” All of our seeds are specifically feminized Autoflower seeds so that consumers won’t be confused buying the wrong product.” And, Robichaud adds, the website is an otherwise “normal” site that can accept credit cards.

The DEA recently ruled that since there’s no THC in the seeds, all seeds are classified as “hemp seeds” and thus are not regulated by the U.S. government. This has opened up the ability for seeds banks to work with these products more easily. Mr. Robichaud remarked “The home grow industry is evolving rapidly, as evidenced by the quality genetics coming from craft Autoflower breeders.” He continued, “In addition, the recent DEA classification of seeds and the Biden Administration’s recent announcements about new cannabis prison release program seem to indicate the tides may be turning to the benefit of all home growers, and anyone with investment in this exciting space.”

Autoflower plants are hybrids that retain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of the original “traditional” cannabis parent, crossed with a subspecies called “Ruderalis” to acquire the “Autoflower” characteristics (fast growing, small and compact, with an automatic flowering cycle).

About Green Goddess Supply: Green Goddess Supply, is a “Cultivation to Consumption” cannabis technology lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Hopedale, MA with a satellite office in California. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/ or visit The Autoflower Store at https://TheAutoflowerStore.com