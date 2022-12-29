Telecom Power Systems Market Top Companies Industry Positioning Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Telecom Power Systems Industry Overview

The global telecom power systems market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for high-speed data connectivity and rising penetration of smartphones has escalated the demand for advanced telecom power systems globally.The surging energy consumption per household worldwide has compelled market players to develop innovations such as collaborative user interaction, distribution grid automation, and the automated system controls to ensure continuous power supply.

Factors such as the rising investments in hybrid telecom infrastructure, escalating demand for video streaming, and a significant rise in digital content consumption are also expected to offer enormous growth opportunities for the market. Besides, the rising deployment of 5G network globally is compelling telecom power system providers to realign their product offerings. 5G networks could deliver benefits such as ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, mass communication, changing business operations, and improving the telecom power system’s decision-making intelligence for vertical industries. According to the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), the combination of 5G network with telecom power grids is expected to provide a solid foundation for the smart industrial revolution.

Telecom Power Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global telecom power systems market based on product, grid type, power source, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into On-Grid, Off-Grid, and Bad Grid.

The on-grid segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% of the overall telecom power systems market in 2020 and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The bad grid segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the expansion of telecom networks in rural areas in several countries owing to the rise in the mobile subscriber base and investment by tower companies to achieve universal coverage.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into AC Power Systems, DC Power Systems, and Digital Electricity.

The DC power systems segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

DC power systems have a wide range of applications in telecommunication systems, data centers, electric vehicles , aircraft, commercial buildings, and residential homes.

, aircraft, commercial buildings, and residential homes. With the rising deployment of smart meters, the digital electricity segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Digital electricity, also known as switching power supply, comprises smart meters that manage and record electricity and the performance of electronic equipment.

Based on the Power Source Insights, the market is segmented into Diesel-Battery, Diesel-Solar, Diesel-Wind, and Other Sources.

The diesel-battery segment accounted for the largest revenue share of close to 45.0% of the overall telecom power system market in 2020.

The diesel-solar segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for hybrid energy sources with a low cost of operation.

Hybrid power sources are gaining popularity owing to the rising need for reducing carbon footprint and boosting the adoption of green telecom infrastructure over the forecast period.

Telecom Power Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market features the presence of both large-scale and medium-scale telecom power system companies. Several providers are emphasizing the development of advanced telecom power systems, improved energy efficiency, product reliability, scalability, optimal system design, product management, control, security, and cost-effective deployment to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Moreover, prominent industry players are collaborating with other market participants to upgrade their telecom power systems portfolio in accordance with the dynamic customer requirements.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global telecom power systems market are:

Alpha Technologies, Services, Inc.

Ascot

Eaton

General Electric

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

ZTE Corporation

